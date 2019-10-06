|
BLENGS, Vinnie Vinnie Blengs, The King of Suffolk Downs Of Dania Beach, FL, formerly of Revere. Age 90, passed away peacefully, October 5, 2019. He was born May 2,1929, to the late Luis and Josephine Blengs in Revere. Predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Theresa (Roberts) Blengs. Loving brother to Samual Blengs of Revere and Pompono Beach, FL and Florence LaPorta and her late husband Albert LaPorta of Revere, brother-in-law of Frank Roberts and his late wife Diana Roberts of Lynnfield. Predeceased by sisters Mary Policari of Middleton and Emily Carey of Detroit, and nieces Gina Policari of Seabrook, NH and Joanne O'Brien of Revere. Proud uncle of Denise Wallace, of Revere, Diane Blengs and Robert Flammia of Tewksbury, Vincent Blengs of Revere, Deborah Capobianco of Revere, Keith and Christyne Roberts of Rockport, Stacy Roberts of Wakefield, Darren Roberts of Wakefield and Leslie (Roberts) and Rob Belkner of Cambridge. Great-uncle to Kim Oliver, Stephanie Chianca, Stacey Wallace, William Walker, Rachel Walker, David Walker, Nicholas Capobianco, Jaquelyn Capobianco, and Jessica Capobianco. Vinnie leaves behind a rich legacy in the world of thoroughbred racing. He was a talented and successful owner and trainer of a number of impressive thoroughbred race horses, including: Gal O Gal, Another Legend, Dr. Root, and many more. He trained for two racetrack presidents: his close friend and trustee, David Romanik and Barry Schwartz. He has been praised for launching the career of the renowned veterinarian, Dr. Gregory Fox, as well as mentoring the U.S. Racing Hall of Fame jockey, Edgar Prado, and jockey/now owner, Rene Douglas. All have remained good friends with Vinnie throughout his life. His closest friends also include Dr. Richard Sheehan and his family, David Goldman and the late Dave Hicks. Having been raised in the backstretch of Suffolk Downs, he is affectionately known as "The King of Suffolk Downs." He is also well known and loved in the racing arenas of Florida, New York, Maryland, and the former Rockingham Park in NH. Vinnie was a lifelong friend of the late Wilfred Gaeta, his wife Sophie, of North Palm Beach, FL, and their children, Michael Gaeta of Santa Monica, CA, and Cheryl Gaeta of Reading, MA. Vinnie was also lifelong friends with the DeStasio family of Revere and Florida, especially Bobby DeStasio, (the former Racing Secretary of Suffolk Downs) and his wife Fern DeStasio, who faithfully served as his devoted caretaker at the end of his life, along with their daughter, Linda, and their late son, Bobby DeStasio, Jr. Vinnie was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served as a cook at Ft. Benning, GA. Donations can be made in memory of him to the following charity, which was close to his heart: Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126, pdjf.org A Celebration of his Life will be held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, FL, where a race will be named in his honor, at a later date in December. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019