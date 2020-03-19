Boston Globe Obituaries
VIOLA (DELLIAGO) DELLO RUSSO

DELLO RUSSO, Viola (Delliago) Of Boston's North End, passed away on March 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Anthony Dello Russo. Beloved mother of Angela Allen and her husband Richard of Malden and Thomas Dello Russo of the North End. Cherished grandmother of Jack Allen and his wife Jennifer of Reading and Tommy Allen of Newington, CT. Entombment was private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Viola's memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences and updates, please visit: www.watermanboston.com Waterman-Langone

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
