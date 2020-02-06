|
MORSE, Viola Elizabeth (Gustafson) Of Carver, formerly of Dedham, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Dear daughter of the late Karl & Alva Gustafson. For 69 years she was the beloved wife of Richard A. Morse. Loving mother of Richard J. Morse & his wife Laurieanne of FL, Steven A. Morse & his wife Laura of NH, Karen E. Clougher & her husband Brian of Norwood, and James R. Morse of Brockton. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Morse & his wife Kanjana, Joseph Morse, Kelly Adler & her husband Justin, Kimberly Clougher, Michael Greez & his wife Robin, Noah Greez and great-grandmother of two. Devoted sister of the late Lennart, William, Harold, Vincent, Russell, Stanley and Herbert Gustafson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD on Saturday, February 8 from 10AM-12PM followed by a Funeral Home Service at 12 noon. Burial will take place privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Viola's name may be made to the Cranberry Hospice, 6 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020