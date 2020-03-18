|
ALLEN, Viola Hughes Age 87, of Dorchester and Hyde Park, passed away on Sunday morning, March 15, 2020. Viola is survived by the love of her life for 70 years, Edward Allen. Together, they raised their 5 children, her Karen, Valerie, Keith, Michael, and Craig. Services to be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 94 Warren St., Roxbury, MA 02119, on Friday, 3/20. Visiting Hours: Viewing, 10 am. Service, 11:00 am.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020