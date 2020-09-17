1/
VIOLA M. PENNEY
PENNEY, Viola M. It is with great sadness that the family of Viola Marie Penney, age 87, of Avon, announce her passing on September 4, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend of 66 years, Gregory; children, Johnna, Kendell (Francis), Darren (Joanne), Heidi (Jason); grandchildren, Lynn, Laura, Emily, Joseph, Taylor, Erika, Kaili, Kynsie; 6 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; plus many other family members and friends. Viola was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada. She and Gregory married then moved to the Boston area in 1964 and later retired to Avon, MA. Viola worked for many years caring for the elderly while raising her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts. Due to Covid-19, visitation and services are private. Memorial donations in Viola's name may be made to: American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Arrangements by the Hurley Funeral Home, RANDOLPH. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.

View the online memorial for Viola M. PENNEY


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
