MICHETTI, Viola (Latini) Age 103, died October 26, 2020, in Palm Coast, FL. She was born in Beverly on July 8, 1917, to the late Biagio and Agata (Bellucci) Latini, and was married to the late Florenzo Michetti. She lived in Beverly most of her life, moving to Florida in 2014 to be near her children. Viola graduated from Beverly High School in 1935 and worked as a seamstress in Beverly prior to her marriage, and later worked again for several years before retiring in 1995 at the age of 78. She also worked briefly as a data transcriber for the Federal government. As a young mother in the 1940s and 1950s, she loved to knit and crochet, and made many beautiful hand-knitted outfits of clothing for her family. In her later years, she kept a sharp mind and loved watching television game shows and doing crossword puzzles. Viola was a strong, determined, and kind-hearted woman who had a big heart for her family and loved to recite the names and birth dates of all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She also had a special place in her heart for her many pets and grandpets. She is survived by a son, Richard Michetti of Palm Coast, FL, two daughters, Patricia Orlando and her husband Salvatore of Ormond Beach, FL, and Donna Sweeney of Flagler Beach, FL, with whom she lived, ten grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Linda Nicosia, a granddaughter, a grandson, and two great-grandsons. Her Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:30a.m. Visitation will be held in the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 2 to 4p.m. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beverly. Contributions may be made in her name to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com