More Obituaries for VIOLET RALSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIOLET C. (MACKAY) RALSTON

VIOLET C. (MACKAY) RALSTON Obituary
RALSTON, Violet C. (MacKay) Of Wakefield, formerly longtime of Melrose, May 15, 2019, at age 93. Devoted mother of Janice D. Wells and her late husband John, Jr. of Saugus. Dear sister of Joyce Shannon and her husband Robert of Hyde Park, VT, and the late Frederick and Robert MacKay. Loving grandmother of John R. Wells of Saugus, and Monica Sullivan and her husband Paul of Newton. Proud great-grandmother of Jack T. and Patrick J. Sullivan. Also survived by her niece, Andrea Shannon Dellers and her husband Alan of Hilton Head, SC, and nephew Robert Shannon of Stowe, VT. Services are private. Gifts in memory of Violet may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from May 17 to May 19, 2019
