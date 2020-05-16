|
MALONE, Violet E. (Rawson) Age 93 of Sharon, formerly of Auburn, passed away due to complications of COVID-19 on May 14th, 2020 at Norwood Hospital. Born and raised in Worcester, she attended Commerce High School. Vi met William (Bill) F. Malone at a Johnny Hynes dance and they were married from June of 1949, until he passed away in March of 1998. They lived in Auburn, MA for nearly 60 years, where they raised their four children and she successfully ran her own business making slipcovers. Vi enjoyed baking, reading books, and eating Italian food, Chinese food, potato chips, and Mr. Goodbars. She also loved traveling and had been all over Europe, as well as Egypt, the Panama Canal, and China, with her favorite place being Italy. Vi enjoyed camping on the Cape and in Bar Harbor, Maine, and going for drives to Vermont. She spent more than 25 winters in Florida, many in Marathon, where visiting family would enjoy her freshly-squeezed orange juice, breakfast bread, and coffee. Vi played cribbage and Scrabble and would always say "Yes!" when asked if she wanted to go anywhere or do anything. She was a wife, a mom, a nana, and a great-nana who loved to spend time with her family. Her smile was infectious and we feel lucky to have had her for so long. She leaves her children Christine and the late Paul Crepeau of Canton, Julie and Paul Decot of Carver, Bill and Antoinette Malone of Florida, Tim and Deyon Malone of California, and former daughter-in-law Mary Malone of Auburn. She has 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, 6 of whom she will be joining. Vi also leaves a sister, Diane Pizzarella and her husband Angelo, and a sister-in-law, Pearl Rawson, all of Worcester, along with many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. For guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020