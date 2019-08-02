|
MAGUIRE, Violet (Parechanian) Age 87, of Waltham, passed away on July 8, 2019. She was born in Boston, graduated from Cambridge High and Latin School, and attended Newton Junior College. She worked as a "computer" for the Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Company in East Hartford, a secretary at Travelers Insurance, several engineering firms including GZA, and at Brandeis University in Waltham. She was the oldest of five children of Lucy and Minas Parechanian, who had emigrated to the United States from Armenia. She was active in her children's lives as a Cub Scout den mother and Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She is survived by her children Thomas Maguire and wife Carolyn Hine of Arlington, Dawn Donigan of FL and Diane Maguire of Waltham; grandchildren Cayley, Dylan, and Roman; several nieces; brother Haig Parechanian and his wife Jean of CA; sister Rosalie Hauserman and husband Daniel of Watertown, MA; cousins David Boyajian of Belmont, Barbara Bousian of CA; Louise Anders of Nahant, and Marguerite Shamgochian Donnelly of Watertown. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Keith Maguire of South Boston; brother Richard Parechanian; sister Francis Hering, and her dear aunt Queenie Boyajian. Violet will be greatly missed, particularly for her kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923. Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019