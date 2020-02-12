Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
VIOLETTA M. BONINI

VIOLETTA M. BONINI Obituary
BONINI, Violetta M. Of Medford, February 11th. Cherished daughter of the late Samuele and Caterina (Garda) Bonini. Dear sister of the late Florence, Isabella, Genevieve and identical twin Viviana Bonini. Loving aunt of Stephen Nardone and his wife Marie, and Gerald Nardone and his wife Susan, and great-aunt of Kristina, Stephen, Matthew, Alexis, Olivia and Alexander Nardone. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Saturday, February 15th at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family from 10 to 11 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Violetta's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
