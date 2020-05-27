|
BOYLE, Virgina "Gina" (Niven) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Dedham, May 21, 2020. Devoted mother of Randy Niven of West Roxbury, Michael Boyle, James Boyle, and Martin Ryder, all of New Jersey. Daughter of Martin C. Niven of Hudson, NH and the late Patricia A. Niven. Sister of Valerie Ryberg of Marlboro and the late Victoria M. Niven and Martin M. Niven. A private Funeral Service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, DEDHAM. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020