BONCEK, Virginia A. "Ginnie" Age 92, of Franklin MA, also a longtime resident of Dedham, died peacefully, Monday, May 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Boncek. Ginnie is survived by her two sons, Joseph Boncek, Jr. and his wife Rita of Quincy and Paul Boncek and his wife Gail of Franklin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michelle Boncek of Weymouth and David Boncek of Quincy, and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Edward Ziedelis and Irene Salvatore both of Canton. Ginnie was a past President of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Jacob Jones Post 2017 in Dedham. She worked at Faxon's in Westwood for a number of years before her retirement. Ginnie had many hobbies, but she loved to read, knit, paint, play keno and slots. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Tuesday, June 4th, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10AM. A private family interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Boston. Calling Hours are Monday from 5-8PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the Franklin Senior Center, 10 Daniel McCahill St., Franklin, MA 02038. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com



