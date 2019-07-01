|
FULLER, Virginia A. (Angevin) Of Belmont, June 29. Wife of the late Kent M. Fuller. Daughter of the late J. Bernard Angevin, Sr. and Hallie (Corbett). Dear and devoted mother of the late Douglas Fuller. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory to the New England Wildlife Center, 500 Columbian St., South Weymouth, MA 02190, www.newildlife.org would be sincerely appreciated. www.swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019