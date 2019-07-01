Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-6900
VIRGINIA A. (ANGEVIN) FULLER

VIRGINIA A. (ANGEVIN) FULLER Obituary
FULLER, Virginia A. (Angevin) Of Belmont, June 29. Wife of the late Kent M. Fuller. Daughter of the late J. Bernard Angevin, Sr. and Hallie (Corbett). Dear and devoted mother of the late Douglas Fuller. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory to the New England Wildlife Center, 500 Columbian St., South Weymouth, MA 02190, www.newildlife.org would be sincerely appreciated. www.swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

View the online memorial for Virginia A. (Angevin) FULLER
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019
