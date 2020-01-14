|
|
GRIFFIN, Virginia A. (O'Brien) Age 72, of Peabody, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Beverly Hospital. She was the wife of Robert S. Griffin. Virginia was born in Melrose, MA on December 12, 1946, the daughter of the late William Felix and Alice M. (Anderson) O'Brien and had resided most of her life there before moving to Peabody, MA five years ago. She had been a legal secretary for the law firm of Atty. Jon Asgerson in Melrose prior to her retirement. She had been a member of the North Regional Boston Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband Robert of Peabody, a son and daughter-in-law, Robert S. and Catherine Griffin of Peabody, a daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Todd Simpson of DeBarry, Florida, a brother, Robert O'Brien of Boston, MA, her grandchildren, Sabrina Emily and William Erik Griffin and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William O'Brien. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home at the 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, MA facility. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Austism Society, 4340 East-West Highway, Suite 350, Bethseda, MD 20814 in her memory. For guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020