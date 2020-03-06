Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn St.
BURLINGTON, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn St.
BURLINGTON, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA A. "GINNY" HAYES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA A. "GINNY" HAYES Obituary
HAYES, Virginia A. "Ginny" Of Lexington, formerly of Burlington, March 5. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph & Rita Hayes. Loving sister of Joseph Hayes, Jr. & his wife Tracy of Hampton, NH, Janet Bailey & her husband Gordon of Westford and Mary Hayes of North Hampton. Proud aunt of Abigail Hayes, Kate Hutchinson Campbell, Zachary & Maxwell Lukegord and Marcy & Daniel Keegan. Great-aunt of Maggie, Quinn & Charlie Campbell. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Monday, March 9 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 10 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ginny's name may be made to Eliot Community Human Services, 125 Hartwell Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. The donations will be for the staff and residents of Sunnyknoll Terrace in Lexington where Ginny lived for many years. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -