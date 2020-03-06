|
HAYES, Virginia A. "Ginny" Of Lexington, formerly of Burlington, March 5. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph & Rita Hayes. Loving sister of Joseph Hayes, Jr. & his wife Tracy of Hampton, NH, Janet Bailey & her husband Gordon of Westford and Mary Hayes of North Hampton. Proud aunt of Abigail Hayes, Kate Hutchinson Campbell, Zachary & Maxwell Lukegord and Marcy & Daniel Keegan. Great-aunt of Maggie, Quinn & Charlie Campbell. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Monday, March 9 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 10 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ginny's name may be made to Eliot Community Human Services, 125 Hartwell Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. The donations will be for the staff and residents of Sunnyknoll Terrace in Lexington where Ginny lived for many years. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020