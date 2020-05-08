Boston Globe Obituaries
|
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
VIRGINIA A. (D'ATTILIO) JENNESS


1930 - 2020
VIRGINIA A. (D'ATTILIO) JENNESS Obituary
JENNESS, Virginia A. (D'Attilio) Age 90, of South Boston, passed away on May 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born on February 14, 1930. She is the beloved wife of the late William E. Jenness and the daughter of the late Enrico and Mary (Blanco) D'Attilio. Devoted mother of Kathleen Lally and her husband Kevin. Loving and cherished grandmother of Gregory. She is survived by her sister Theresa Buccieri and sister-in-law Elena D'Attilio and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Sweeney, brothers John, Louis and William D'Attilio. She was a late member of the Gate of Heaven Ladies Guild and Gate of Heaven Bowling League. She was known for her love of bingo. Virginia leaves behind her extended family at Marian Manor Nursing Home. A Celebration of Virginia's Life is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virginia may be made to Gate of Heaven CYO, 392 East Fifth Street, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
