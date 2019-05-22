McCULLOCH, Virginia A. "Jinny" (Byrne) Suddenly, in Dorchester, formerly of Maui, Hawaii and Oak Park, Illinois, died May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ranald J. McCulloch. Daughter of the late Charles R. Byrne and Virginia A. (Rohen) Byrne. Sister-in-law of Donald McCulloch of PA. Aunt of Timothy McCulloch and A. Donald McCulloch III, both of PA. Survived by the McDermott and McIntyre cousins. Jinny will be remembered fondly by the Habershaw family of Dorchester, MA. Jinny worked for many years in the hospitality industry in both Boston and Maui. In recent years, she volunteered at On the Dot Books, formerly in Dorchester, and Hope Floats in Kingston, MA. She was committed to several social and environmental causes. Jinny was an avid reader, loved the beaches of Maui and Cape Cod, and enjoyed critiquing literature and the arts. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jinny's memory may be made to the Martin Richard Foundation, 1452 Dorchester Avenue, 4th Floor, Dorchester, MA 02122. For guestbook, please visit jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER. Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019