Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA MCCULLOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA A. (BRYNE) MCCULLOCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VIRGINIA A. (BRYNE) MCCULLOCH Obituary
McCULLOCH, Virginia A. "Jinny" (Byrne) Suddenly, in Dorchester, formerly of Maui, Hawaii and Oak Park, Illinois, died May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ranald J. McCulloch. Daughter of the late Charles R. Byrne and Virginia A. (Rohen) Byrne. Sister-in-law of Donald McCulloch of PA. Aunt of Timothy McCulloch and A. Donald McCulloch III, both of PA. Survived by the McDermott and McIntyre cousins. Jinny will be remembered fondly by the Habershaw family of Dorchester, MA. Jinny worked for many years in the hospitality industry in both Boston and Maui. In recent years, she volunteered at On the Dot Books, formerly in Dorchester, and Hope Floats in Kingston, MA. She was committed to several social and environmental causes. Jinny was an avid reader, loved the beaches of Maui and Cape Cod, and enjoyed critiquing literature and the arts. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jinny's memory may be made to the Martin Richard Foundation, 1452 Dorchester Avenue, 4th Floor, Dorchester, MA 02122. For guestbook, please visit jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
Download Now