|
|
MOISE, Virginia A. "Jean" (Miano) Of Melrose, Aug. 1, 2019, at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Vincent S. Moise with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Nancy M. Hall and her husband Jack of Andover, Nicholas K. Moise and his wife Jean of East Walpole, Michael Moise and his wife Coreen of Framingham, Lisa P. Ligols and her husband Brad of Groveland, and Vincent F. Moise and his wife Eileen of Melrose. Caring sister of Mary and her late husband Vincent DiClemente of East Cambridge, Tony Miano and his late wife Peggy of Melrose, John Miano and his wife Rosemary of Arlington, the late Romeo Miano and his wife Anita, Juliet Saracco and her husband Mike, Albert Miano and his wife Florence, Frank Miano and his wife Rose, Joe Miano, and Michael Miano. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Jessica, Julie, Jaxon, Alexandra, Jordan, Maxwell, Sophie, and Sarah. Proud great-grandmother of Sonnie Jean, Sienna, and Lucas. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Jean's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4-8pm, and again on Wednesday, at 9am before leaving in procession to St. Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose for her Funeral Mass celebrated at 10am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, Home Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack Street, Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For more info please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019