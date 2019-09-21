Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
8:45 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
VIRGINIA A. (MEUSE) ORSILLO


1922 - 2019
VIRGINIA A. (MEUSE) ORSILLO Obituary
ORSILLO, Virginia A. (Meuse) Of Melrose, formerly of Wakefield, Sept. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Orsillo. Loving mother of Richard Orsillo & his wife Patricia of Salem, NH, Elizabeth "Betsy" Rosati & her husband Paul of North Andover and the late Donald Orsillo & his wife Penelope Grassi of CT. Cherished grandmother of Don, Marne, Aimee, Nick and Kate. Caring sister of the late Eleanor Raffuse and George Meuse. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 4-7PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, obituary & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
