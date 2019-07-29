Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
Lexington, MA
VIRGINIA SARTANOWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA A. (OLDAKOWSKI) SARTANOWICZ

VIRGINIA A. (OLDAKOWSKI) SARTANOWICZ Obituary
SARTANOWICZ, Virginia A. (Oldakowski) A lifelong Lexington resident, July 28, 2019. Wife of William P. Sartanowicz. Mother of Charles W. Sartanowicz of Lexington. Sister of the late Theodore Oldakowski, Jr. and his surviving wife Patricia of Boxford. Ginny is also survived by 1 niece, Jennifer, and by 2 nephews, Joseph and Steven. A Lexington High School Graduate, class of 1965, Ginny received her MBA from Northeastern University, was a Notary Public, and worked in finances for various firms in the area.

Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Friday, August 2 at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Private interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Amherst, NH. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
