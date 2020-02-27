Boston Globe Obituaries
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
VIRGINIA TENNIHAN
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
VIRGINIA A. (DEGAN) TENNIHAN

VIRGINIA A. (DEGAN) TENNIHAN Obituary
TENNIHAN, Virginia A. (Degan) Of Everett, passed away surrounded by her family on February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Tennihan, Sr. Devoted mother Joseph P. Tennihan, Jr. and wife Lucy, John J. Tennihan and wife Rose, James M. Tennihan and late wife Maryann, Myles E. Tennihan and Lisa Tennihan. Cherished grandmother of Kerri Lemire, Joseph Tennihan, III, James M. Tennihan, Jr., Myles R. Tennihan and Kirsten D. Tennihan. Virginia loved to watch the news, go out to eat and get her hair done, but above all else, she was a devoted and loving mother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Monday, March 2nd, at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church at 10am. Visiting Hours will be Sunday from 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020
