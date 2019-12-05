|
|
NORTON, Virginia Ann (MacDonald) In Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, passed away December 4, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Daughter of the late James C. and Virginia G. (Jones) MacDonald. Beloved wife of William G. Norton for 50 years. Loving mother of Amy C. and her husband Stephen Delaney of Dedham, William M. and his wife Stephanie Norton of Wilmington, Leanna N. and her husband Michael Swiatkowski of Hingham. Dear sister of Arlene F. and her husband Richard Kotkowski of Taunton, Denise M. and her husband Eugene Toupin of Virginia Beach, VA, James J. MacDonald of Weymouth, Paul M. Matthews of Rockland and his late wife Karen, and the late Nancy M. Green and Donna Kotkowski. Loving "Grandma" to her precious grandchildren, Sean W., Margaret A., and Katherine M. Delaney, Matthew A. Norton, Luke N., Mark W., and Jack M. Swiatkowski. Sister-in-law of Atty. John J. Norton of Dorchester, Paul J. Norton of Dorchester, Michael W. and his wife Patricia Norton of West Roxbury, Brenda A. Norton of Dorchester, Anne Norton of Dedham, and the late Robert M., Edward T., and Atty. Mary F. Norton. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many dear friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Virginia's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Sunday, December 8th, from 2-6 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, on Monday, December 9th, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Virginia was a graduate of St. Margaret Grammar School and Monsignor Ryan Memorial High School. She was a former bookkeeper for Hastings-Tapley Insurance Agency of Boston and Cambridge. She worked in the Title I Pre-K and Kindergarten Programs in the Town of Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory may be made to St. Margaret Church, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, MA 02125. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
View the online memorial for Virginia Ann (MacDonald) NORTON
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019