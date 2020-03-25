|
SHARPE, Virginia Ann "Ginger" (Haynes) Peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2020 at age 71, with her husband and daughter at her side.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 31, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Lewis Haynes and Elizabeth (Dodge) Haynes. She was the wife of Donald Sharpe for the past 24 years. Ginger was in the food and beverage industry most of her life, the last place of employment being the Union St. Cafe in Franklin, MA. Before that, she worked for a few years at Epoch Systems, which was later bought out by EMC. She made many lifelong friends from all phases of her employment. She enjoyed riding behind her husband on his Harley Davidson and they enjoyed many road trips together on either 2 or 4 wheels. She also enjoyed taking trips with her girlfriends and later trips through the Plainville Senior Center, where she was a volunteer. When she could no longer volunteer, she would sit at her table and converse and play cards with others.
Ginger was the beloved mother of Lizbeth Heffernan of Auburn, MA and Timothy Heffernan of Eureka, CA, stepmother of Walter "Skip" Sylvester and Steven Sylvester. She was the sister of Mary "Libby" Ostrofsky and her husband Lew of Needham, Henry Haynes and his wife Joan of Lynnfield, the late John D. Haynes and Christopher Haynes. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Plainville Seniors, 9 School Street, Plainville, MA 02762. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, when we can gather again. To share a memory or offer condolences, visit
rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020