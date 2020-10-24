1/1
VIRGINIA B. MITCHELL
MITCHELL, Virginia B. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Virginia B. Mitchell, age 93, of Topsfield, Massachusetts and Islesboro, Maine on October 18 after a long illness. Virginia, affectionately known as "Ginny," was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts in February of 1927. Ginny's parents, who were ethnic Armenians, moved to Beirut, Lebanon, where she spent most of her early childhood attending the French International School. At the onset of World War II, her family moved back to Massachusetts where Ginny graduated from Watertown High School in 1946. Her family then settled in Newton, Massachusetts. After high school, she attended the Boston Conservatory of Music as a piano and voice major. Ginny was a perfectionist in her endeavors, was fluent in 3 languages, enjoyed classical music, gardening, numerous crafts and was an amazing cook. Ginny was married to her husband of 58 years, Maurice L. Mitchell of Islesboro, Maine. On Islesboro, they spent 50+ summers enjoying time with family and friends, entertaining guests and tending their gardens. Ginny is survived by her husband Maurice L. Mitchell, sons Maurice B. Mitchell of Topsfield, Massachusetts, Peter A. Mitchell and his wife Katherine Erickson of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, Dan Mitchell and his wife Alanna Kelleher of Norwood, Massachusetts, along with three grandchildren, James, Abigail, and Cashel. Ginny is also survived by her sisters Berte Melikian, Ida Avakian, and Maude McKee. Ginny was predeceased by her brother Mirhan Barooshian. Ginny will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Ginny to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or the Boardman Cottage of Islesboro, Maine, www.islesborobeacon.org C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers www.LyonsFuneral.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
