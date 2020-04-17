|
PERRY, Virginia B. With impeccable manners born of quiet grace and strong character... Age 95 of North Hill, Needham, formerly of Weston, died peacefully on April 13th from Covid-19. Virginia was born in Worcester to Dr. Franklyn Philip Bousquet and Adele Pratt Bousquet in October, 1924. She graduated from The Bancroft School and attended Smith College before marrying Fredric Scott Perry of Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1945. After a year in Boston, where they had their first child, Virginia and Fred moved to Montevideo, Uruguay, where they raised five children before emigrating to Weston, Massachusetts in 1964. Virginia was a beautiful and elegant woman who loved and admired her husband, children, grandchildren, colorful humor, good conversation, tennis, cooking, fashion and chocolate. In Uruguay she bred Dalmatians, enjoyed summers in Punta del Este, and hosted dinner parties for diplomats and dignitaries. Predeceased by Frederic, her husband of 53 years, and her eldest daughter, Elizabeth Wise of New York, Virginia is survived by Winthrop Scott Perry and his wife Christine Fox Perry of London, England and Carrasco, Uruguay; Edward Scott Perry and his wife Alexandra Perry of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Franklin Philip Scott Perry and his wife Laura Fernandez of Rio Cuarto, Argentina; Virginia Perry Clerkin and her fiancé David Casey of New London, New Hampshire; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and her two sisters, Elizabeth Johnson and Carol Logan. With impeccable manners born of quiet grace and strong character, Virginia charmed and was loved by all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held after the quarantine lifts, and to honor Virginia's life and enduring spirit the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund or to Ascend Hospice.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020