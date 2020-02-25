Boston Globe Obituaries
VIRGINIA C. (SLINEY) BLANCHETTE


1945 - 2020
VIRGINIA C. (SLINEY) BLANCHETTE Obituary
BLANCHETTE, Virginia C. (Sliney) Of Waltham, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Bernard J. Blanchette. Loving mother of Elizabeth Coady and her husband James, Karen Bonanno and her husband Robert and John Blanchette and his wife Jessica. Cherished grandmother of Ashley and James Coady, Joseph, Matthew, and Robert Bonanno, Jr. and Liam and Julia Blanchette. Daughter of the late John and Julia Sliney. Sister of Mary Finegan and her husband Kenneth, Julianne Mehegan and her husband Peter and Ann Callanan-Morrissey and her late husband Michael. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, Belmont on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 9:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 212 Main Street, Watertown at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 via www.dana-farber.org/gifts or , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102 Danvers, MA 01923 via give.caredimensions.org Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020
