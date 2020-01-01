|
CAREY, Virginia (Kelley) "Ginny" Of South Dartmouth, MA, died peacefully December 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ginny was born on June 15, 1929 and grew up in Fall River, MA, the daughter of William and Regina Kelley. Ginny was married for 62 years to the late Hon. William H. Carey, former Justice of the Massachusetts Superior Court. Undoubtedly, Ginny's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, which included 6 children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, her sister, Sandy Dandrea, and many nieces and nephews. Ginny was also known affectionately as "Ninge," "Ninny," "Gram," and "Grammy" to her family and close friends. Ginny delighted in hosting family gatherings, and was happiest when her home was filled with family and friends. She especially enjoyed preparing holiday dinners. Ginny attended Durfee High School in Fall River, MA, where she was class president. She graduated from the Massachusetts General Hospital Nursing program, in Boston, MA, where she was also president of her class, and later worked as a practicing RN in Fall River. At the age of 50, Ginny decided to pursue an undergraduate degree and in 1983 graduated from Bridgewater State College, once again at the top of her class. Ginny and Bill raised their family in Fairhaven, MA. She was a Catholic with a strong faith in God and the Church. For many years, Ginny was an active volunteer at St. Joseph's Church, in Fairhaven, and taught religious education to children of the parish. She was a recipient of the distinguished Marian Medal from the Diocese of Fall River. Ginny was an avid tennis player, and especially enjoyed a match with her children at Fort Phoenix State Beach. In addition, she loved to garden, knit and read. Traveling the world with family and friends brought great happiness to her life. Ginny was an active supporter and board member of the Community Nurses of Fairhaven, the Council on Aging, and Coastline Elderly Services of New Bedford. She was also a Trustee of the Millicent Library in Fairhaven. Ginny was a member of the County Club of New Bedford for over 50 years. Ginny and Bill enjoyed their retirement years living in South Dartmouth, MA. Ginny was predeceased by her sisters, Pauline Norton and Barbara Kelley, and her brothers Bill and Robert Kelley. Ginny is survived by her loving sister, Sandy Dandrea, of Horseheads, NY, and sister-in-law, Helen Kirkman, of Fall River. She also leaves six devoted children and their families: Susan Carey of Maynard, MA, Bill and Jane Carey of Fairhaven, MA, Bob Carey of New Bedford, MA, Greg and Winnie Carey of Holliston, MA, Christopher Carey of Fairhaven, MA and Paula and Bob Berg of Tarpon Springs, FL. A Mass will be held on January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 783 Dartmouth St., in South Dartmouth, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Nurse Home Care, 62 Center Street, Fairhaven, MA 02719 or online at www.communitynurse.com Arrangements are under the care of Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home of New BEDFORD, MA. For online guestbook, visit www.saundersdwyer.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020