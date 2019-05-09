CARROLL, Virginia (Curley) Of Milton, died on May 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Forrest W. Carroll, Jr. Cherished mother of Forrest W. Carroll, III of Virginia, Mark E. Carroll of California, Robert P. Carroll of Hanover, John M. Carroll and his wife Pamela of North Easton and Virginia Carroll of Milton. Sister of Ruth Scully of Hingham, and the late Philip, Robert and Edward "Ned" Curley. Cherished grandmother of twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Virginia was the office manager for Thatcher Farm Dairy in Milton for 20 years, retiring at the age of 80. Prior to that she worked at the Chamberlain School of Retailing in Boston. Virginia was very active at her parish, St. Elizabeth's in Milton, and was a longtime member of The Milton's Women's Club. Virginia enjoyed family, friends, walking the beach, bird watching, and gardening. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known her.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., in Saint Elizabeth Church, Milton. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE. Interment in Milton Cemetery, Milton. Donations in memory of Virginia may be made to



mybrotherskeeper.org or fisherhouse.org. See dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions. Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019