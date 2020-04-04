|
BENINATI, Virginia, Chopelas Of Melrose, MA, died at peace on April 2, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Loving mother to Joseph and wife Carol Beninati and Theresa and partner Nicholas Callas. She was preceded in death by her parents Stavros & Vivian Chopelas, stepmother Esther Burnell Chopelas and former husband Anthony Beninati. Also preceded by sisters Cynthia Chopelas, Stephanie Dillon, Rena Dillon, Mary Ellen Garland, Christine Cugini and brothers Lester Burnell, Stephen Chopelas, George Chopelas, Christopher Chopelas and Arthur Chopelas. She is survived by sisters Vivian Chopelas, Melanie Strickland, Diane Dillon and brothers Thomas Chopelas, Timothy Chopelas, and Gregory Chopelas. She will be missed by all she lived for; she accomplished all she ever wanted, to be a loving daughter, sister, and mother, and a good friend to all she met. Visiting Hours: A private memorial will be arranged at a later date
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020