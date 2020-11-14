MILLO, Virginia Corwin "Ginni" First Woman Aerospace Engineer Of Walpole, November 12, 2020, age 79. She is survived by her son, Gregory Corwin Millo of Walpole; her sister, Merry Lee Corwin of Kailua, HI; her former husband, Kenneth W. Millo of Cheshire, CT; nephew Toby, niece-in-law Cammy, grandnephews Koa and 'Aka and grandniece Maluhia San Luis, all of Kailua. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ginni's visitation on Friday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Ginni's family has decided that her service will take place privately in the United Church of Walpole, with her family in attendance, on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Friends and members of Ginni's community may watch the service at: www.unitedwalpole.org/livestream
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ginni's honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at http://support.pancan.org/goto/ForGinni
