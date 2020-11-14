1/
VIRGINIA CORWIN "GINNI" MILLO
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIRGINIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLO, Virginia Corwin "Ginni" First Woman Aerospace Engineer Of Walpole, November 12, 2020, age 79. She is survived by her son, Gregory Corwin Millo of Walpole; her sister, Merry Lee Corwin of Kailua, HI; her former husband, Kenneth W. Millo of Cheshire, CT; nephew Toby, niece-in-law Cammy, grandnephews Koa and 'Aka and grandniece Maluhia San Luis, all of Kailua. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ginni's visitation on Friday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Ginni's family has decided that her service will take place privately in the United Church of Walpole, with her family in attendance, on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Friends and members of Ginni's community may watch the service at: www.unitedwalpole.org/livestream In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ginni's honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at http://support.pancan.org/goto/ForGinni Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved