Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market St.
Brighton, MA
View Map
ALDONIS, Virginia D. (Cugini) In Waltham, formerly of Brighton, December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley P. Aldonis. Mother of Donald Guild & his wife Joan, and the late Robert & Dennis Guild. Daughter of the late Mattia & Josephine (Salvucci) Cugini. Sister of the late Bernardino, Ralph, Anthony, Daniel, & Vincent "Jimmy" Cugini, and Louise Lynch. Grandmother of Anthony, Michael, Andrew, and Evan Guild. Great-grandmother of Tiffany and Cameron Guild. Aunt of Paula McNamara & her husband Frank. Great-aunt of Kerry and Matthew McNamara. Also survived by a niece and nephews. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, January 10th from 9:00 – 10:00am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virginia may be made to St. Columbkille Partnership School, 25 Arlington St., Brighton, MA 02135 or stcps.org Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -