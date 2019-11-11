|
|
LAWLOR, Virginia D. (Centore) Of Norfolk, formerly of Canton, November 10. Beloved wife of Henry J. Lawlor. Mother Michelle Morin and her husband Jeff of Bellingham, Henry Lawlor, Jr. and his wife Heather of Weston, Brendan Lawlor and his wife Kathleen of Avon, OH, and Patrick Lawlor of Clearwater, FL. Sister of Joyce O'Connell of Franklin, Joseph Centore of Largo, FL and the late Anthony, Andy and Louis Centore. Grandmother of Anna, Nicholas, Katie, Julia, Sean, Celia, Ryan and Aiden. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY, Friday at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Jude's Church at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited, Calling Hours Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Donations may be made in her memory to Massachusetts Citizens for Life, 529 Main Street, Boston, MA 02129. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home
Medway
www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019