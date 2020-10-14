YOUNKIN, Virginia D. (DiGiacomandrea) Of Polk City, FL, October 12, 2020. Age 96. Beloved wife of Robert C. Younkin. Dear sister of the late Rose Lapietro, Lena Chinian, Mayme Grillo, & John DiGiacomandrea. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her dear friend, Jean Talaski. A visitation will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com View the online memorial for Virginia D. (DiGiacomandrea) YOUNKIN