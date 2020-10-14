1/
VIRGINIA D. (DIGIACOMANDREA) YOUNKIN
YOUNKIN, Virginia D. (DiGiacomandrea) Of Polk City, FL, October 12, 2020. Age 96. Beloved wife of Robert C. Younkin. Dear sister of the late Rose Lapietro, Lena Chinian, Mayme Grillo, & John DiGiacomandrea. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her dear friend, Jean Talaski. A visitation will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Virginia D. (DiGiacomandrea) YOUNKIN


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
