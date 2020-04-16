|
DALEY, Virginia Age 92, of Randolph, MA entered into rest on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Boston, Virginia was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (Ohrenberger) Stewart, sister of the late Donald Stewart and his wife Mary, and mother of the late Sandra Parenteau of Brockton, the late Ronald Daley of Marshfield, the late Robin Daley of Marshfield, the late Tracy Daley of Randolph, and grandmother of the late Michelle Daley. Those left to cherish Virginia's memory are her two children, Susan Davis and her husband David of Roseville, California and Lawrence Daley of Foxborough; her treasured grandchildren, Jason, Jeffrey, Leah, and Justin. Virginia is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Holden, Andrew, Brendon, Jason, Aidan, Patrick, and Ryan; and her daughter Robin's long-time partner Arthur Seaberg. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020