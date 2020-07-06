|
WOOD, Virginia E. (Hamilton) Of Stoneham, beloved wife of the late Raymond Wood, died on July 4th, 2020 at the age of 90. Devoted mother of Linda W. Russell and her husband Robert. Cherished grandmother of Erin Carlson and her husband Gordon and Bryan Russell-Lowe and his wife Bethany. Loving great-grandmother of Miles Carlson. Beloved daughter of the late Esther (Winberg) Doucas and loving sister of the late Barbara Rosolko. She is also the loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, and friend to many. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Virginia's Eternal Life will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, MA on Thursday, July 9th, at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow at Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Virginia's Memory to at or to 3 International Dr., Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. For information, directions and to leave and online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
