Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
VIRGINIA G. SNYDER Obituary
SNYDER, Virginia G. Lifelong resident of Malden on Feb. 16, 2020, at 90 years of age after a very brief period of declining health. Wife of the late Norman G. Snyder. She was the only child of the late Thomas & Mildred Grantham. Beloved mother of Joy Turcotte & her husband Richard, Jill Linden & her husband Patrick, all of Malden, & the late Julie & Jane Snyder. Loving companion of the late Ed Ryan. Cherished grandmother of Amy Chaves & her husband Paul, Ben & Sean Turcotte, Caroline Linden, & great-grandmother of Hayley & Lincoln Chaves. She will be greatly missed by her family, many friends, & her little dog Luv. A Funeral Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 11:30am. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:30am prior to the Service. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to Mission of Deeds, 6 Chapin Ave., Reading, MA 01867 or Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. Suite 19, Malden, MA 02148. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
