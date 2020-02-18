|
SNYDER, Virginia G. Lifelong resident of Malden on Feb. 16, 2020, at 90 years of age after a very brief period of declining health. Wife of the late Norman G. Snyder. She was the only child of the late Thomas & Mildred Grantham. Beloved mother of Joy Turcotte & her husband Richard, Jill Linden & her husband Patrick, all of Malden, & the late Julie & Jane Snyder. Loving companion of the late Ed Ryan. Cherished grandmother of Amy Chaves & her husband Paul, Ben & Sean Turcotte, Caroline Linden, & great-grandmother of Hayley & Lincoln Chaves. She will be greatly missed by her family, many friends, & her little dog Luv. A Funeral Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 11:30am. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:30am prior to the Service. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to Mission of Deeds, 6 Chapin Ave., Reading, MA 01867 or Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. Suite 19, Malden, MA 02148. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020