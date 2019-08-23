|
GRIFFIN, Virginia (Rainville) "Ginny" Peacefully passed away at age 88 on August 19, 2019. Ginny was a longtime resident of Massachusetts and most recently lived in Indian Harbour Beach, FL. She was a loving mother of four, grandmother of six, and was preceded in death by her late husband John (Jack) Griffin. Ginny is survived by her son John Griffin and wife Anne Marie, and grandchildren Joshua and Lauren of Wilmington, MA; son Arthur Griffin and wife Tammy, and grandchildren Evan and Ryan of North Andover, MA; daughter Beth Griffin of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; and daughter Michelle Karavanic (Griffin) and husband Valtar, and grandchildren Ella and Daniel from Nashua, NH. Ginny was a caring nurse and had a long successful career at various Massachusetts hospitals. She had a strong passion for music, travel, the beach and spending quality time with family and friends - she was inspiration to all that knew her. Future services will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Burlington, MA, details to be announced on a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019