TIERNEY, Virginia H. (Houghton) Of Waltham, formerly of Needham. June 26, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph F. Tierney, Sr. Mother of Patricia J. Sullivan of Newton, Joseph F. Tierney of Needham, Lawrence R. Tierney of Waltham, Virginia M. Schwoerer of Storrs, CT, Timothy P. Tierney of Needham and the late Janet L. Tierney, also survived by 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Calling Hours for Ginny will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, July 10th from 4 to 7 p.m. Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m., and others from 5 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 11th in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, at 10 a.m. Burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Needham is private. Memorials may be made to Our Lady's Parish & Academy, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Ginny's complete obituary, guest register and directions available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020