HULLUM, Virginia Age 96, of Milton, October 26, 2019. Wife of the late Leighton H. Hullum, Sr. Beloved mother of John C. Hullum, Sr., Marsha Hullum-Sealey, Joyce V. Daroza (Charlie), Marlina B. Hullum, Michael S. Hullum, Myrna Hullum-Baker (Charles), Sharon Hullum-Reid (Carl), and the late Leighton Hullum, Jr. Proud grandmother of 21, Virginia also leaves a host of great-grandchildren, family, and friends to mourn her passing. Funeral Saturday, 11am at Kingdom Hall, 230 Wood Ave., Hyde Park. Visiting with the family Saturday, 10am at Kingdom Hall. Interment at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019