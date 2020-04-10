|
|
WHITE, Virginia I. "Ginger" (Golden) Passed peacefully, with family by her side, after a period of declining health on April 6, 2020.
Ginger was born August 4, 1943 to James and Irene (Doherty) Golden of Arlington, MA. She attended St. Agnes Elementary School, Arlington High School, and Fisher Junior College. She worked for the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory for many years. She also served as president of the New England Telecommunications Association.
On December 17, 1966, she married the love of her life, Edward L. White. They built their home and lives together in Harvard, MA where they lived for more than 45 years.
A devoted daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and friend, Ginger was especially known for her kindness to everyone she met and her gentle, genuine, and compassionate spirit. To know her was a gift.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, James and Irene Golden, her husband of 49 years, Ed, as well as her brother James Golden and brother-in-law, Paul Sullivan. She is survived and missed by her sister Jean and her husband, Lawrence Flynn of Woburn, MA, her sister Patricia Sullivan of Winchester, MA, her brother-in-law Robert White of Arlington, MA, her sister-in-law Jane Golden of Peachtree City, GA, her lifelong friend Virginia "Ginny" (Mahoney) Sovie of Arlington, MA, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and many other devoted friends, all of whom carry on her legacy in one way or another.
Due to the current health crisis, a private Burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington, MA. A Celebration of Ginger's Life will be held at a future date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in her memory can be made to a . Anderson Funeral Home
Ayer - Townsend - Fitchburg
www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020