KING, Virginia L. Of Winthrop, Feb. 27, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Virginia (Chisholm) and E. Arthur King. Dear brother sister of Arthur King of Winthrop. Also survived by several loving cousins and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to at . For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020