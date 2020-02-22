Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA MORO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA L. (ROMANO) MORO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA L. (ROMANO) MORO Obituary
MORO, Virginia L. (Romano) Of Stoneham, formerly of East Boston & Malden, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family, on Feb. 21, 2020, at age 75. Beloved husband Dr. Robert Moro. Daughter of the late Louis & Maria (Brogna) Romano. Loving mother of Heather Moro & Alicia (Moro) Skiba. Sister of the late Louis Romano, II. Cherished grandmother of Kyle Cottam & Jackson Brennan. She is also survived by granddogs, nieces, nephews, & countless friends. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Thursday, Feb. 27th at 8:45am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to Malden Kiwanis Charities, 109 Hill St., #2, Stoneham, MA 02180 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -