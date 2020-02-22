|
MORO, Virginia L. (Romano) Of Stoneham, formerly of East Boston & Malden, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family, on Feb. 21, 2020, at age 75. Beloved husband Dr. Robert Moro. Daughter of the late Louis & Maria (Brogna) Romano. Loving mother of Heather Moro & Alicia (Moro) Skiba. Sister of the late Louis Romano, II. Cherished grandmother of Kyle Cottam & Jackson Brennan. She is also survived by granddogs, nieces, nephews, & countless friends. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Thursday, Feb. 27th at 8:45am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to Malden Kiwanis Charities, 109 Hill St., #2, Stoneham, MA 02180 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020