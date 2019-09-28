|
LEWEY, Virginia "Jini" Of Randolph, MA, wife of the late Howard R. Lewey, passed from this life to the next on September 25th, 2019 at the age of 91.
Virginia grew up in Dorchester graduating from Dorchester High School for Girls. She worked at Bell Shops of Boston & enjoyed weekends with girlfriends listening & dancing to music of the big bands at the Norumbega Ballroom. She was a member of the Stanton Avenue Church where she, along with her mother, Beatrice Rich, taught Sunday School. After WWII she married the boy next door who was returning from duty. Together they raised 4 children. They both loved the ocean, had several boats, & were expert swimmers.
Summers were spent with family trips to the beach and boating throughout the Boston Harbor Islands.
Virginia loved vacationing in ME. She fondly recalled summers as a young girl in Mt. Desert Island with all her cousins, & memories of her Aunt Nadia & Uncle Dave Abel in their restaurant, Abel's Lobster Pound. She enjoyed playing bingo everywhere & stopping at roadside flea markets. She spent many summers ocean side at OOB.
Virginia will be missed by all those who surrounded her. She will be remembered for her willingness to reach out & help others, her strength, & her desire to live by her own rules. Virginia leaves her children, Pat Lewey of Randolph, Pam Lewey of Boston, Bob Lewey & his wife Mary of Abington, Todd Lewey of NY, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michelle Liberty & her husband Luke of Plymouth, Jim Conroy & his wife Katie of Ridgefield , CT, & 3 great grandchildren.
At the request of the family, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Virginia's memory, to the Alzheimer's Foundation https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwYiY3bjx5AIVE5SzCh2_zgg8EAAYASABEgK9bfD_BwE
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019