VIRGINIA (O'KANE) LIATSIS

VIRGINIA (O'KANE) LIATSIS Obituary
LIATSIS, Virginia (O'Kane) Of Needham, formerly of Allston, August 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Christos L. Liatsis. Devoted mother of the late Chris J. Liatsis. Daughter of the late James and Lena (Carlos) O'Kane. Grandmother of Ashley Liatsis of Framingham and Chris Liatsis of Natick. Best friend of Philomena Quinn of Brighton. Aunt of Elias Liatsis of Falmouth, Craig Liatsis of Nashua, NH, Joanne Liatsis Donnelly of Fitchburg, and Fred Liatsis of Lunenburg. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Thursday, August 15, from 5-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, August 16, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 55 Anna's Pl., Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
