BARTLI, Virginia M. (Cassassa) April 20, 2020. Age 92 of Danvers, formerly of Goose Rocks Beach, Kennebunkport, ME. Wife of the late Joseph Bartli (Battaglio). Raised in Everett, she was the daughter of the late John and Albina (Malaspina) Cassassa. Survived by daughters Susan Thompson and husband Dr. Eugene Smith of Danvers, MA and Kittery, ME and Paula Battaglio of Chicago, IL. Proud grandmother of Stephen Thompson and the late Jeffrey Thompson Ginny was a talented and prolific watercolor artist. She enjoyed gardening and the company of her many friends. Memorial donations may be made to the . Services are private.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
