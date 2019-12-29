|
BROLIN , Virginia M. (D'Alessandro) Of Norwood, formerly of Dedham and Hyde Park, December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John D. Brolin. Devoted mother of Cynthia M. Brolin of Norwood. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary D'Alessandro. A Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St. DEDHAM on Friday, January 3rd from 9-11am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11am, in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
