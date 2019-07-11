|
|
CADIGAN, Virginia M. (Meuse) "Ginny" Of Medford, July 10th. Beloved wife of Emmett C. Cadigan. Devoted mother of Kellie Mitchell of Tewksbury, Dawn Cadigan and her husband Christopher Galeazzi of Gypsum, CO, and Tracey Cammarota and her husband Marc of York, ME. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Christopher, Emily, Daniel and Mikey. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, July 15th at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ginny's name to the St. Joseph Parish Restoration Fund. To leave a message of condolence visit
www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019