Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
1317 Centre Street
Newton, MA
View Map
VIRGINIA M. (MURPHY) DEADY

VIRGINIA M. (MURPHY) DEADY Obituary
DEADY, Virginia M. (Murphy) In Bedford, NH, formerly of Weston, MA and Newton Centre, MA, on January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Deady, Sr. Devoted mother of Kenneth W. Deady (Carol) of St. Petersburg, FL, Julie A. Duane (Michael) of Bedford, MA and John J. Deady, Jr. (Beth) of Northboro, MA. Loving grandmother of Michael, Jr. and Joseph Duane and William and JJ Deady. Daughter of the late George F. and Ethel G. (Kinny) Murphy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, MA on Wednesday, January 15th at 9:15am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 1317 Centre Street, Newton, MA at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, January 14th from 3-7 pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline, MA. Graduate of Jackson College at Tufts University 1955, LTJG USNR, lifetime member Bedford, NH Women's Club, 100 Club of NH, MOAA, Tufts Alumni Association, and volunteer at the Manchester VA. If desired, donations in memory of Ginny may be made to VA Medical Center, c/o Debra Krinsky, 718 Smyth Road, Manchester, NH 03104. For directions and guestbook, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
