Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.
Revere, MA
View Map
VIRGINIA M. (ROSE) FRENCH

VIRGINIA M. (ROSE) FRENCH Obituary
FRENCH, Virginia M. (Rose) Lifelong Revere Resident, Retiree- Almy's Dept. Store At 94 years, in Revere, July 9th, following a brief illness, surrounded by the love & devotion of family. Beloved wife of 72 years to Elmer S. French. Cherished mother of Virginia L. "Gina" Imbaro & husband Robert of Dedham, Nancy M. Kaplan & husband George of North Reading & Ronald P. French & wife Cheryl of Melrose. Devoted grandmother to Roslind V. Imbaro & Jeffrey B. Imbaro, both of Waltham, Ellen M. Oteri & husband Patrick of Merrimac, Amy E. Dilillo & husband Mark of Plymouth, Ronald P. French, Jr. & wife Lindsey of Dover, NH, Lauren M. French of Londonderry, NH, Andrew A. French & wife Heather of Barrington, NH, Adrianna Petitpas, Jake & Max Petitpas, all of Melrose. Dear sister of the late Leo, Augustus, Francis & Edward Rose, Catherine Griffin, Margaret Lynch, Mildred Dean, Mary Zayac & Edna Perry. Also lovingly survived by 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews. Her longtime & proud friend, Emily Lind of Londonderry, NH also survives her. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Wednesday, July 17th, at 10:00 a.m. from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, followed by the Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours are Tuesday, July 16th, from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Parking is available left of the funeral home. Retiree of Almy's Dept. Store at Northgate. Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
