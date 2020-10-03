HENNEBERRY, Virginia M. Resident of Chatham, NY (formerly NYC and Lexington), passed away on September 28, 2020 at age 69 years. Daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth Henneberry (deceased). Stepdaughter of Alice Henneberry (Campbell). Survived by her loving husband, Grant Hering, siblings Thomas (Lexington) and Noreen (San Jose, CA). She leaves behind nieces (Meaghan, Moira, Cathleen, Kelsey) and nephews (Sean, Thomas, Max) and their families. Graduate of Lexington High '69 and William Smith College. She enjoyed a successful career on Wall Street where she "broke the glass ceiling" for women. Virginia traveled the world and nurtured all furry creatures. She will be greatly missed. Private Services will be held.